No. 22 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Set for Road Date with No. 13 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set for their first SEC road match at No. 13 Kentucky at the Boone Tennis Complex at noon (CT) on Sunday. The Aggies enter the match at 14-7 on the season and 3-0 in league play while the Wildcats are 12-4 this spring and 3-1 in conference matches.

“Kentucky is always a tough team to play and especially in Lexington,” head coach Steve Denton said. “This will be our first taste of being on the road in the SEC this season so we will need to play well from start to finish to come out of here with a win.”

The Maroon & White return to action after splitting a double header at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Tuesday. A&M opened the day with a 7-0 sweep against Prairie View A&M before dropping a 5-2 match to No. 2 Ohio State.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Raphael Perot moved to No. 98 in the latest singles rankings as he stands at 3-4 against ranked foes. The sophomore picked up a career-best win over then-No. 38 Alexandre Rotsaert of No. 8 Stanford at the ITA Indoor Team Championships.

Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 46 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

SCOUTING KENTUCKY The Wildcats are led by junior Liam Draxl on court one, Draxl holds a 7-2 record on the top court. Millen Hurrion, No. 37 Joshua Lapadat and No. 60 Francois Musitelli pace the team with 10 dual match victories apiece. No. 61 Draxl and Hurrion lead the charge in doubles, holding a 5-2 mark on the top doubles court.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Fans can follow all of the action at the Boone Tennis Complex with live video available here and live stats here.

UP NEXT The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for four matches next weekend with double headers scheduled for Friday and Sunday. The Aggies have a pair of rematches on the docket for March 25, facing off against Prairie View A&M at noon followed by a showdown against No. 4 Tennessee at 6 p.m. On Sunday, A&M will challenge No. 8 Georgia at 1 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend against UTSA at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.