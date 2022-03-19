Slaughter Leads Aggies at MountainView Collegiate

TUCSON, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Zoe Slaughter jumped seven spots and tied for ninth after the second round of the MountainView Collegiate at the MountainView Golf Club on Saturday.

Slaughter (70-70—140) shot 2-under for the second-consecutive round and posted a team high four birdies. The sophomore led the No. 19 Aggies (281-284—565) into fourth place behind No. 8 San Jose State (-25), No. 23 Texas Tech (-24) and No. 5 Oklahoma State (-22). The Maroon & White shot 4-under as team with five players in the top 25 of the player leaderboard.

“Yesterday, we didn’t have the best start but finished strong. Today it was a little bit of the opposite,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have a chance tomorrow to put it all together just like we did last week at the Clover Cup. We have a very positive mindset and know that everything is out in front of us.”

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (68-73—141) went 1-over on day two and tied for 15th. Jennie Park (71-71—142) went 1-under and secured her eighth-consecutive round under par, dating back to the ICON Invitational (Feb. 21-22). Along with Jennie Park, Brooke Tyree (73-69—142) tied for 24th. Tyree, who competed as an individual, went 3-under and jumped 16 spots in the second round.

Adela Cernousek (74-70—144) went 2-under, doing her damage on the back nine where she posted two birdies and parred the other seven holes. Amber Park (72-75—147) rounded out the group in 47th.

The Aggies sat in front of No. 15 Arkansas (-10) and No. 6 Florida (-5). Han-Hsuan Yu (Oklahoma State), Kajal Mistry (Arkansas) and Natasha Oon (San Jose State) all tied for first at 9-under.

Next Up

The Aggies continue the Mountain View Collegiate on Sunday, which begins at 10 a.m. CT.

Next Up

The Aggies continue the Mountain View Collegiate on Sunday, which begins at 10 a.m. CT.

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall

4 Texas A&M 281 (-7) 284 (-4) 565 (-11)

T9 Zoe Slaughter 70 (-2) 70 (-2) 140 (-4)

T15 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 68 (-4) 73 (+1) 141 (-3)

T24 Jennie Park 71 (-1) 71 (-1) 142 (-2)

T34 Adela Cernousek 74 (+2) 70 (-2) 144 (E)

T47 Amber Park 72 (E) 75 (+3) 147 (+3)

T24 Brooke Tyree (i) 73 (+1) 69 (-3) 142 (-2)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.