Stepanek Earns All-America Honors on Day Three at NCAA Championships

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team put points on the board on day three at NCAA Championships Friday at the McAuley Aquatic Center. 

Chloe Stepanek earned Honorable Mention All-America honors with a 16th-place finish in the 200 free after clocking in at 1:45.44. This is the third individual All-America honor of her career after notching a pair of top-eight finishes a season ago.

The 400 medley relay team of Kaitlyn Owens, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Stepanek just missed the top-16, placing 17th with a season-best time of 3:30.58. Owens lowered her personal best in the 100 back from earlier in the day, going 52.02 as the leadoff on the relay. 

In prelims, Theall started the day with a lifetime-best, 52.17, in the 100 fly to place 26th. Kennett secured the top alternate spot in the 100 breast, placing 17th with a time of 59.36.

In the 100 back, Owens posted a personal best for the first time on the day with a time of 52.37 for a top-20 finish, while Aviv Barzelay placed 51st with a time of 53.36.

Alyssa Clairmont led the way for A&M on the 3-meter, taking 23rd with a score of 303.40. Aimee Wilson placed 42nd with a score of 257.40 in her final collegiate event.

