Texas A&M night at Houston Rodeo brings out many fans and future Aggies

Joe Ramirez, the Vice President of Student Affairs, and Jackie Sherrill started the evening at the rodeo speaking with a group of future Aggies and students from across the state.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON , Texas (KBTX) - It was Texas A&M night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Friday night.

This brought out many notable Aggies to celebrate and represent the university. Joe Ramirez, the Vice President of Student Affairs, and Jackie Sherrill started the evening at the rodeo speaking with a group of future Aggies and students from across the state. The men gave pep talks to the group before their event, the calf scramble.

Ramirez spoke about being a leader and watching out for each other.

“I talked about leadership and the importance of leadership today, and the fact that they’re going to be the future leaders of our state our nation and our world and that Carrie’s great importance and great responsibility with it,” he said.

Sherrill spoke about the need to empower yourself and remain dedicated through the even. He was energized after seeing the event and was proud of with the group accomplished.

“You have to give those kids a lot of credit. This will be a memory for the rest of their life,” he said.

Out of the 30 competitors, 15 walked away winning a calf. This was provided by a donor. The students will raise the calf over the next year and bring it back to the rodeo in 2023.

One of those winners was a high school freshman from Caldwell.

“One [calf] luckily ran right towards me, and I jumped towards it and it pulled me to the ground and it kind of stepped all over me and ripped my jeans everywhere but all I can say is it takes a lot of dedication, and you cannot give up,” Hadleigh Novosad said.

Hadleigh Novosad, a freshman from Caldwell, was one of the winners in the calf scramble.(KBTX)

Novosad has a few years to go before she needs to think about college, but A&M night was special for her.

“I do hope to be an Aggie. I’ve grown up in all of the tradition have stuck with me and I just want to be a part of them,” she said.

Ramirez said he was happy to be one of the many people in attendance representing Texas A&M and is happy that the university is such a big part of the rodeo.

“Very special night to be here tonight a lot of folks that love A&M, support A&M and think highly of A&M. Of course, those of us that wear the ring and are proud to be Aggies just a proud night for us to be here at the Houston livestock show and rodeo,” he said.

A third surprise pep talk came from gold medal gymnast Simone Biles. The group of students were shocked to see her, some even brought to tears when she entered the room.

Gold medal Olympian Simone Biles gave a surprise pep talk to the group.(KBTX)

