Texas A&M Shuts Out No. 5 Florida, 5-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (17-9, 1-4 SEC) used a career-high 15 strikeouts in the circle from Makinzy Herzog to shut out No. 5 Florida (24-3, 3-2 SEC), 5-0, on Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

The right-handed hurler surpassed her previous career best of 13 by fanning a pair of Gators in a 1-2-3 seventh inning to secure her fifth win of the season in the circle.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Florida – W, 5-0

Shaylee Ackerman: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Rylen Wiggins: 1-for-2, 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI

Haley Lee: 1 R, 3 BB (career high)

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Florida – W, 5-0

Makinzy Herzog: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 15 K (career high)

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Florida – W, 5-0

With bases juiced in the opening frame, Shaylee Ackerman launched her second home run of the season over the wall to put the Aggies up 4-0 early.

Makinzy Herzog sat six-straight Gators down in order across two innings.

Three-straight strikeouts in the fourth pushed Herzog to 10 in the game, matching a season high.

A two-out RBI double by Rylen Wiggins in the fifth extended A&M’s lead.

Two more strikeouts from Herzog gave the senior a career high 15 for the game, as the Aggies grabbed the 5-0 shutout of Florida.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On Makinzy Herzog’s performance…

“Makinzy’s performance was so dominating. I loved her demeanor, and the way she attacked the strike zone. She didn’t back down at all. She was able to throw strikes when she needed to throw strikes. Coming into this season and watching her pitch early on, I felt that she was better. She’s sharper and more composed on the mound and willing to attack hitters. You don’t know how someone’s going to feel after they come back after being off for a couple of weeks, but she got out there and just owned it. I loved the way she carried herself all game.”

Senior utility player Makinzy Herzog

On what this win does for the team…

“I think its huge for us. Even last year, we’ve been so close to winning all of these games. Six of the games we’ve lost this year were one run games and we just haven’t been able to finish it off at the end. So doing that today just shows us that we can do it and it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”

Junior utility player Shaylee Ackerman

Overall thoughts on the win…

“I think we’ve been making statements, but finally being able to come out on top is a really big deal for us. I think it’s going to get the show going for us and help us in the future.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M wraps up its three-game series with the Gators tomorrow at noon. Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

