Women’s Golf Tied for Third after First Round of MountainView Collegiate

TUCSON, Arizona (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio led the Aggies to 7-under 281 and a place in the top three after the first round of the MountainView Collegiate at the MountainView Golf Club on Friday.

Fernández García-Poggio went 4-under 68 and stood tied for fifth after the first 18. The junior eagled 15 and carded a birdie on 16, which allowed A&M to tie for third, heading into the second round. The Maroon & White’s four counting scores on the back nine combined for 9-under, compared to 2-over on the front nine.

“Our finish today really puts us in a good spot and gives us a chance for the rest of the week.” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “If we didn’t have that finish, we could have lost pace with the rest of the field. Hopefully, our back nine gives us some solid momentum heading into tomorrow.”

The No. 19 Aggies tied with No. 5 Oklahoma State and sat behind No. 23 Texas Tech (-17) and No. 8 San Jose State (-11). The Maroon & White stood in front of fellow Southeastern Conference teams No. 15 Arkansas (-2) and No. 6 Florida (+2).

Zoe Slaughter tied for 16th and recorded a 2-under 70 after day one and led the team with six birdies. Jennie Park registered her seventh-consecutive round under-par, going 1-under 71 and standing tied for 21st after round one.

Amber Park tied for 28th after shooting even heading into day two. Adela Cernousek rounded out the lineup tied for 45th at 2-over 74.

Brooke Tyree competed for the Aggies as an individual and went 1-over 73, tying for 40th.

