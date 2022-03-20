Aggies Prevail in Donnybrook to Clinch Series at No. 8 LSU

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - Texas A&M pushed four runs across in the ninth to bust open a tie game as the Aggies topped the No. 8 LSU Tigers, 11-7, Saturday evening at Alex Box Stadium. The victory clinched the series win with the sweep up for grabs on Sunday.

Tied 7-7, Ryan Targac drew a four-pitch walk and stole second base to start the ninth inning. Targac wheeled around to score when the LSU third baseman Jacob Berry airmailed the throw to first on a grounder by Taylor Smith. With one out, Jordan Thompson pinch-ran for Smith and scored when Kole Kaler gapped a single to left-center. The Aggies tacked on two more runs with a two-run double by Troy Claunch.

It marked the second time in the series the Aggies scored the winning runs in the ninth inning.

Texas A&M (12-6, 2-0 SEC) scored two runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to build a 6-3 lead at the halfway point of the game, but LSU (14-5, 0-2 SEC) clawed their way back in the game and tied it with two in the home half of the eighth.

Targac had a monster game, batting 3-for-3 with two walks, one triple, two runs, two RBI and four stolen bases. In addition to Targac in the No. 7 spot, all three batters in the bottom of the third of the order knocked in two runs, including Taylor Smith and Logan Britt in the No. 8 & 9 spots, respectively.

Robert Hogan (1-1) picked up the win on the mound, striking out three batters in 1.1 innings, including two in the ninth. Micah Dallas labored through 4.2 innings in the start, yielding five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ryan Targac – 3-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 3B, 4 SB

Dylan Rock – 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 R

Jack Moss – 2-for-5, 2 2B, 1 BB, 1 R

GAME SUMMARY

T2 | Texas A&M filled the bags with Ags to start the frame with an infield single by Brett Minnich, double to right-center by Dylan Rock and a four-pitch walk issued to Ryan Targac. Taylor Smith and Logan Britt each pushed runs across with sacrifice flies. A&M 2, LSU 0.

B2 | Cade Doughty drew a five pitch walk to start the frame and with two outs, Giovanni DiGiacomo hit a home run that bounced off the wall back into play. A&M 2, LSU 2.

B3 | Dylan Crews hit a two-out solo home run to right-center. LSU 3, A&M 2.

T4 | Rock snuck a ball under the arm of a diving second baseman for a leadoff single and scored when Targac rattled a full-count offering into the corner down the rightfield line for a triple. With one out, Britt gapped a single to right-center to drive in Targac. A&M 4, LSU 3.

T5 | Troy Claunch reached on fielding error by the shortstop to start the inning and Minnich followed with a walk. A wild pitch put both runners in scoring position. Targac singled to centerfield, driving in Claunch and Smith knocked in Minnich with his second sac fly of the game. A&M 6, LSU 3

B5 | Tyler McManus tagged a 1-0 pitch for a leadoff home run. With two outs, Jacob Berry and Doughty stroked back-to-back doubles to trim the lead to one. A&M 6, LSU 5

B8 | After striking out the first two batters if the inning, A&M reliever Joseph Menefee issued back to back walks to Jordan Thompson and DiGiacomo. Brad Rudis spelled Menefee on the mound and loaded the bases with an eight-pitch walk to pinch-hitter Josh Stevenson. McManus singled through the right side to plate two runs. A&M 7, LSU 7

T9 | Targac worked a four-pitch walk to start the inning and stole his fourth base of the game. He came around to score when LSU third baseman Jacob Berry over threw first base on a grounder by Smith. With one out, Kole Kaler knocked in Jordan Thompson, pinch-running for Smith. Austin Bost followed with a single to put two runners on. Kaler was retired trying to steal and Bost replaced him at second base. Jack Moss was issued an intentional walk, setting up a two-run double down the rightfield line by Claunch. A&M 11, LSU 7

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Tigers wrap up the three-game series on Sunday with a 2:02 p.m. contest at Alex Box Stadium. The game airs on SEC Network with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Ben McDonald (color) on the call.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.