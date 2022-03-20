A&M Closes Out NCAA Championships

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team concluded NCAA Championships Saturday after four days of competition at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

The 400 free relay team of Bobbi Kennett, Jordan Buechler, Kaitlyn Owens and Chloe Stepanek closed out the championship meet going a season-best 3:13.78 to place 18th.

In prelims, Stepanek secured the first alternate spots in the 100 free, placing 17th with a time of 48.21. Kennett finished 58th in the 100 free, clocking in at 49.86. Aviv Barzelay placed 37th in the 200 back, going 1:54.61, and Olivia Theall closed out the morning session with a time of 1:56.66 in the 200 fly to finish 43rd.

Alyssa Clairmont was the lone diver in action on the platform and finished the day in 43rd with a score of 217.85.

The Aggies finished the meet in 39th place with one point.

