Fans excited as Aggies inch closer to NIT Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Reed Arena was electric Saturday as the Aggie men’s basketball team inched closer to the National Invitation Tournament Championship. The team secured a win against Oregon, which means only two games separate them from playing at Madison Square Garden March 31.

Former students Kristen Worman and Stacey Fenton traveled to root on the Aggies. They both live in Austin, Texas and said they travel frequently to attend home games. Fenton said she has enjoyed watching the team’s chemistry this season.

“We come to the games and have loved following this team through all the ups and the downs and the snub we got from the NCAA, but this is awesome,” Fenton said.

Aggie Rochelle Hobbs said the win against Oregon was monumental as she has seen the team progress since her time as a student. Like many, Hobbs said she was also disappointed in the Aggies not being chosen to participate in the NCAA Tournament.

“A lot of times adversity will pump you up,” Hobbs said. “When someone tells you you can’t do something, it riles you up and motivates you and so I think that the A&M basketball team is gonna play with heart to try to prove that we are a good, dominate basketball program.”

No matter the outcome of the NIT Tournament, Worman believes the Aggies’ success this year gives the team something to build upon going forward. Although her hope is to see the Aggies bring home the NIT Championship, she said she’ll remain a proud Aggie no matter the outcome.

“Once as Aggie, always an Aggie, and we’re always here to lift up and support our team,” Worman said.

Texas A&M will face Wake Forest in the quarterfinals on March 23.

