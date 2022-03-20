KinderHill Brew Lab hosts Spring Fling event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To kick off the spring season KinderHill Brew Lab hosted a “Spring Fling” that included fun for the whole family. The event featured some local vendors, a bounce house, face paintings, a cakewalk and some specialty beers made by KBTX’s Pinpoint Weather Team.

KinderHill is looking to host another event like this sometime in the fall. The brew lab’s co-owner Jason Kinderman is fortunate to be able to use their space to showcase some of the amazing things the community has to offer.

”It was always a big part of our business philosophy to help everyone rise together. We don’t charge vendors to be here we always like to see people that can showcase their talents and their crafts, so it’s always something Laura and I have really taken the heart” says Kinderman.

The Pinpoint Weather Team also donated 10% of the sales from the beers they created to the American Red Cross.

