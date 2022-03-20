Advertisement

KinderHill Brew Lab hosts Spring Fling event

By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To kick off the spring season KinderHill Brew Lab hosted a “Spring Fling” that included fun for the whole family. The event featured some local vendors, a bounce house, face paintings, a cakewalk and some specialty beers made by KBTX’s Pinpoint Weather Team.

KinderHill is looking to host another event like this sometime in the fall. The brew lab’s co-owner Jason Kinderman is fortunate to be able to use their space to showcase some of the amazing things the community has to offer.

”It was always a big part of our business philosophy to help everyone rise together. We don’t charge vendors to be here we always like to see people that can showcase their talents and their crafts, so it’s always something Laura and I have really taken the heart” says Kinderman.

The Pinpoint Weather Team also donated 10% of the sales from the beers they created to the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 3 out of 5 risk...
Storm Prediction Center: Significant severe weather possible in Brazos Valley Monday
Mold and water damage in Bryan apartment
Bryan renters share frustration over living condition, experts say renters should know their rights as a tenant
Steele & Fisher Mugshots provided by the Grimes County Sheriffs Office.
Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Brazos Valley falls into bullseye for expected severe weather Monday evening
Former students believe Aggies have something to prove after not being chosen to participate in...
Fans excited as Aggies inch closer to NIT Championship

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Brazos Valley falls into bullseye for expected severe weather Monday evening
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 3 out of 5 risk...
Storm Prediction Center: Significant severe weather possible in Brazos Valley Monday
Former students believe Aggies have something to prove after not being chosen to participate in...
Fans excited as Aggies inch closer to NIT Championship
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/19
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/19