Man arrested, charged with firing a gun at a woman in Bryan neighborhood

The violence happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Baker Avenue near East 28th Street.
Kendrick Lewis faces multiple charges after police say he fired a gun at a woman shortly after...
Kendrick Lewis faces multiple charges after police say he fired a gun at a woman shortly after slamming her head into the ground.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man is charged with firing a gun at a woman after dragging her by the hair and slamming her head into the ground.

The violence happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Baker Avenue near East 28th Street.

Bryan police said Kendrick Lewis, 30, got into an argument with a woman he knows, pulled her by the hair to drag her, then slammed her head against the pavement. According to an arrest report, Lewis left the area after firing a gun at the victim but missed.

Lewis was later found hiding in a garage behind a home on E. 27th Street and was taken into custody.

At the time of this report, he remained in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal trespass.

His bonds total $200,000.

