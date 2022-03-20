No. 22 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Falls to No. 13 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 result at No. 13 Kentucky at the Boone Tennis Complex Sunday afternoon. The Aggies fell to 14-8 on the season and 3-1 in league play while the Wildcats moved to 13-4 this spring and 4-1 in conference matches.

As usual, the match opened with doubles action and Kentucky took the day’s first point through victories on courts one and two. The Wildcats claimed the first match on court one as Millen Hurrion and Francois Musitelli topped A&M’s Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor 6-1. UK clinched the point with a 6-4 win on court two by JJ Mercer and Joshua Lapadat over A&M’s Stefan Storch and Matthis Ross.

The Aggies posted the first singles win of the day as Luke Casper dusted Jonathan Sorbo 6-2, 6-1 on court six. The freshman became the first Aggie to reach double digits in dual victories as he improved to 10-2 in this spring and 3-1 in SEC play. Moments after Casper’s win, Kentucky regained the scoreboard advantage as No. 37 Joshua Lapadat topped Giulio Perego on court five.

Kentucky picked up point number three as Hurrion topped No. 98 Raphael Perot on court two. No. 60 Musitelli defeated Ross on court four to secure the team victory for the home team. UK recorded wins in the final two matches as Liam Draxl bested Schachter on court one followed No. 10 Gabriel Diallo’s win on court three over A&M’s Guido Marson.

UP NEXT The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for four matches next weekend with double headers scheduled for Friday and Sunday. The Aggies have a pair of rematches on the docket for March 25, facing off against Prairie View A&M at noon followed by a showdown against No. 4 Tennessee at 6 p.m. On Sunday, A&M will challenge No. 8 Georgia at 1 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend against UTSA at 6 p.m.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

“I thought we came out very tentative today and a very good team like Kentucky will sense that and take full advantage. Give Kentucky credit, they out played us today starting with the doubles. We need to go back to work on Tuesday and build some confidence on the practice court before another great opportunity next weekend.”

RESULTS

Texas A&M vs Kentucky

3/20/2022

#13 Kentucky 6, #22 Texas A&M 1

Singles competition

1. Liam Draxl (UK) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 7-6 (9-7), 6-3

2. Millen Hurrion (UK) def. #98 Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-1, 6-4

3. #10 Gabriel Diallo (UK) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-7 (7-2), 6-1, 11-9

4. #60 Francois Musitelli (UK) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

5. #37 Joshua Lapadat (UK) def. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 6-2, 6-1

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Jonathan Sorbo (UK) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Millen Hurrion/Francois Musitelli (UK) def. Kenner Taylor/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-1

2. JJ Mercer/Joshua Lapadat (UK) def. Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-4

3. Alexandre LeBlanc/Liam Draxl (UK) def. Pierce Rollins/Giulio Perego (TAMU) 5-4

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 14-7; National ranking #22

Kentucky 12-4; National ranking #13

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,5,2,4,1,3)

