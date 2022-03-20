Softball Drops Series Finale with Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team (17-10, 1-5 SEC) suffered an 11-3 six-inning setback to No. 5 Florida (25-3, 4-2 SEC) on Sunday at Davis Diamond.

Senior All-American Haley Lee launched her sixth long ball of the year, and the first allowed by Florida’s Elizabeth Hightower this season, but it wasn’t enough for the Aggies to overcome one of the nation’s top offenses.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Florida – L, 11-3 (6 inn.)

Haley Lee: 3-for-3, R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR

Koko Wooley: 2-for-3, 2 R

Trinity Cannon: 1-for-2, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Florida – L, 11-3 (6 inn.)

Emiley Kennedy: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Grace Uribe: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Shaylee Ackerman: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Florida – L, 11-3 (6 inn.)

The Aggies escaped the opening frame with a 2-1-5-6 putout, but not before the Gators scratched a run across on a wild pitch.

A sac fly to left field by Trinity Cannon sent Koko Wooley charging home to level the score in the home half of the first inning.

In the third inning, Haley Lee helped the Aggies break the tie with an RBI single up the middle as Wooley scored her second run of the day.

Florida jumped back in front in the fourth with a five-run inning to take a 6-2 lead.

The Gators capitalized on A&M errors to extend their cushion in the fifth, scratching two more runs across.

Lee’s bat stayed hot in the bottom of the fifth, smacking her sixth home run of the season off the brick tower next to the videoboard in left field.

Another three-run bomb by Florida gave the Gators an 11-3 advantage in the sixth, as they sat the Aggies down in order to secure the win.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

Overall thoughts on the weekend…

“One inning isn’t going to define us. I thought that we fought hard today and this entire weekend. We literally had a chance to win this series, and I don’t think anybody gave us a chance to win it. Coming out Friday night playing hard, being in the game and competing, and Saturday and being on top of that outcome. Today, Florida scored one in the first inning and we answered right back. I thought that was huge. We had the opportunity to give us some cushion once we took the lead, but just understanding the positive things that went on as well, and not dwelling on one inning. I do believe our team can gain a lot of confidence from this knowing that we can compete with a great team like that.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Houston Baptist on Wednesday at Davis Diamond. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game is available via stream on SEC Network+.

