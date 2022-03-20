SUV with 11 undocumented individuals detained in Madison County
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 undocumented individuals Saturday after receiving a tip.
The SUV involved was spotted on 1-45 northbound in Madison County Saturday afternoon.
Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling and are currently being held in the Madison County Jail.
The Madison County Sheriffs Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation.
No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
