Wind Advisory issued ahead of Monday’s expected strong gusts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley due to the anticipation of strong wind gusts ahead of a robust storm system moving into the Texas Panhandle.

WHEN: Monday, March 21st 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

WHO: Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Washington • Walker • Waller Counties

WHY: Sustained wind out of the south-southeast 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph at times

IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles may have difficulty on area roads, particularly driving east or west.

Forecast wind gusts for Bryan-College Station Monday, March 21st (KBTX)

This wind is expected ahead of evening and overnight rounds of strong and severe thunderstorms. However, any robust shower or thunderstorm that forms during the afternoon will need to be monitored as these strong winds could cause some rotation to occur with any storm that forms closer to the ground as moisture increases.

Here's the latest update on potential for severe weather & heavy rainfall Mon. into Tues. All severe weather hazards are possible.



✅Review your severe weather safety plan today!

✅Be sure you have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings

✅Stay tuned to the latest forecasts#TXwx pic.twitter.com/BXjX4aBBlL — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 20, 2022

