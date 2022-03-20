Wind Advisory issued ahead of Monday’s expected strong gusts
Gusts 35 to 45 mph are expected throughout much of the day
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley due to the anticipation of strong wind gusts ahead of a robust storm system moving into the Texas Panhandle.
- WHEN: Monday, March 21st 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- WHO: Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Washington • Walker • Waller Counties
- WHY: Sustained wind out of the south-southeast 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph at times
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles may have difficulty on area roads, particularly driving east or west.
This wind is expected ahead of evening and overnight rounds of strong and severe thunderstorms. However, any robust shower or thunderstorm that forms during the afternoon will need to be monitored as these strong winds could cause some rotation to occur with any storm that forms closer to the ground as moisture increases.
