Advertisement

Women’s Golf Ties for Fourth at MountainView Collegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Arizona (KBTX) - The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s golf team tied for fourth, locking up its sixth top-five finish of the season at the MountainView Collegiate at the MountainView Golf Club on Sunday.

The Aggies were led by Jennie Park (71-71-68—210) who tied for 10th and carded a 6-under 210 in the desert. The junior went 4-under in the final round and has produced nine-consecutive rounds under par. The Carrollton, Texas, native found herself as the highest-placing golfer for the Maroon & White in three-straight tournaments. Jennie Park jumped 14 spots from her round-two finish to collect the third top-10 performance of her junior campaign.

“Great round by Jennie [Park] today, she really carried us throughout the week,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We got off to a pretty good start, despite some tough conditions, but just didn’t have the finish we were looking for. We beat some really good teams, but I know we had the potential for a stronger finish. We will have a couple of days to rest up and fine tune some things before we head to Athens next week.”

Texas A&M (281-284-288—853) went 11-under 853 and tied with No. 50 Oklahoma for the fourth spot. The Aggies fell to No. 23 Texas Tech (-25), No. 8 San Jose State (-24) and No. 6 Oklahoma State (-17). The six top-five finishes for the Maroon & White during the 2021-22 campaign was the most for the program since the 2017-18 season.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (68-73-72—213) registered her sixth top-20 finish, tying for 18th with a 3-under 213. The junior locked in her spot in the top 20 with three-consecutive birdies on holes five, six and seven.

Zoe Slaughter (70-70-75—215) tied for 25th and led the team with 13 birdies at the MountainView collegiate. Slaughter carded a 1-under 215 to lock in the fourth top-25 performance of her sophomore season.

Brooke Tyree (73-69-73—215), who competed as an individual, tied for 25th at 1-under 215. Adela Cernousek (74-70-73—217) and Amber Park (72-75-76—223) tied for 35th and 52nd, respectively.

Next Up

The Aggies return to competition on March 25-27 at the Liz Murphey Intercollegiate in Athens, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 3 out of 5 risk...
Storm Prediction Center: Significant severe weather possible in Brazos Valley Monday
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Brazos Valley falls into bullseye for expected severe weather Monday evening
Mold and water damage in Bryan apartment
Bryan renters share frustration over living condition, experts say renters should know their rights as a tenant
Steele & Fisher Mugshots provided by the Grimes County Sheriffs Office.
Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered
Former students believe Aggies have something to prove after not being chosen to participate in...
Fans excited as Aggies inch closer to NIT Championship

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 22 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Falls to No. 13 Kentucky
Softball Drops Series Finale with Florida
Singles Surge Powers No. 12 Aggies Past Kentucky, 6-1
Aggies Prevail in Donnybrook to Clinch Series at No. 8 LSU