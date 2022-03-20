Women’s Golf Ties for Fourth at MountainView Collegiate

TUCSON, Arizona (KBTX) - The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s golf team tied for fourth, locking up its sixth top-five finish of the season at the MountainView Collegiate at the MountainView Golf Club on Sunday.

The Aggies were led by Jennie Park (71-71-68—210) who tied for 10th and carded a 6-under 210 in the desert. The junior went 4-under in the final round and has produced nine-consecutive rounds under par. The Carrollton, Texas, native found herself as the highest-placing golfer for the Maroon & White in three-straight tournaments. Jennie Park jumped 14 spots from her round-two finish to collect the third top-10 performance of her junior campaign.

“Great round by Jennie [Park] today, she really carried us throughout the week,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We got off to a pretty good start, despite some tough conditions, but just didn’t have the finish we were looking for. We beat some really good teams, but I know we had the potential for a stronger finish. We will have a couple of days to rest up and fine tune some things before we head to Athens next week.”

Texas A&M (281-284-288—853) went 11-under 853 and tied with No. 50 Oklahoma for the fourth spot. The Aggies fell to No. 23 Texas Tech (-25), No. 8 San Jose State (-24) and No. 6 Oklahoma State (-17). The six top-five finishes for the Maroon & White during the 2021-22 campaign was the most for the program since the 2017-18 season.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (68-73-72—213) registered her sixth top-20 finish, tying for 18th with a 3-under 213. The junior locked in her spot in the top 20 with three-consecutive birdies on holes five, six and seven.

Zoe Slaughter (70-70-75—215) tied for 25th and led the team with 13 birdies at the MountainView collegiate. Slaughter carded a 1-under 215 to lock in the fourth top-25 performance of her sophomore season.

Brooke Tyree (73-69-73—215), who competed as an individual, tied for 25th at 1-under 215. Adela Cernousek (74-70-73—217) and Amber Park (72-75-76—223) tied for 35th and 52nd, respectively.

The Aggies return to competition on March 25-27 at the Liz Murphey Intercollegiate in Athens, Georgia.

