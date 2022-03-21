Aggie appointed to State Disability Council

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Kyle Cox was born with muscular dystrophy, while that makes every day a little harder compared to most, his passion lies in advocating for people like him. This year, he became one of the newest members of the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities.

“[I was] pretty excited to find out I was on the board. It’s an honor to be able to serve other Texans,” said Kyle.

It’s a job that’s not new in the Cox family. Kyle’s mom Kristen served for 12 years.

“At the state level it is very impactful in that legislators consult with the council,” said Kristen Cox.

Kristen says while strides have been made towards inclusion, there’s still more to be done.

“ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] is just a baseline, a bare minimum. Texas A&M doesn’t do the bare minimum, College Station doesn’t do the bare minimum,” said Kristen. “We didn’t get where we are by being bare minimum. We’ve got to go far and above it.”

As a grad student at Texas A&M, Kyle knows that there is room for improvement. He believes people with disabilities often get overlooked when it comes to creating space for diversity.

“Texas A&M does a great job of focusing on diversity but they need to make sure they focus on disability as a part of diversity,” said Kyle.

He hopes with his new position at the TDDC he can make a change.

“Being able to serve on a prestigious board will allow me the opportunity to better advocate for people with disabilities,” said Kyle.

