Aggies Sweep Attempt at No. 8 LSU Comes up Short

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - Texas A&M came up one run short in an attempt to register the road sweep at No. 8 LSU as the Tigers scored the winning running in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Aggies’ 7-6 loss Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers broke a 6-6 tie in the home half of the eighth when Dylan Crews slipped a single through the left side of the infield to plate Giovanni DiGiacomo.

Texas A&M built leads of 3-0 and 6-2 behind three solo home runs and three RBI singles, but LSU hung deuces on the board in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames to knot the game at 6-6 after six.

The Aggies pounded out 17 hits on the afternoon, but were doomed by 14 batters left on base in the first seven innings, including going 0-for-4 with bases loaded. Austin Bost, Jack Moss and Brett Minnich all logged three hits for the Maroon & White. Kole Kaler, Troy Claunch and Dylan Rock added two apiece. Minnich, Rock and Logan Britt all hit solo dingers.

Aggie starter Ryan Prager battled through 4.1 innings, yielding four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four Tigers. Ultimately, free baserunners haunted Aggie pitchers. LSU had leadoff walks that came around to score in the fourth and fifth frames and in the sixth inning, the first two batters were hit by pitches and both were plated.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Brett Minnich – 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI

Troy Claunch – 2-for-4, 1 BB, 1 RBI

Jack Moss – 3-for-5, 1 R

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | After the first out was recorded, the Aggies strung together four consecutive singles from Austin Bost, Jack Moss, Troy Claunch and Brett Minnich with the last two plating one run each. A&M 2, LSU 0.

T4 | Logan Britt clubbed the first pitch of the frame over the fence in right-center. A&M 3, LSU 0.

B4 | Cade Doughty worked a seven-pitch walk to start the frame and Dylan Crews singled through the right side to put runners on the corners. Jacob Berry plated Doughty with a single to centerfield and Crews touched home on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Thompson. A&M 3, LSU 2.

T5 | Minnich and Dylan Rock hit back-to-back dingers to start the frame and drive LSU starter Ma’Khail Hilliard from the game. With one out, Taylor Smith doubled to deep right and scored on a two-out single by Kole Kaler. A&M 6, LSU 2.

B5 | Tyler McManus worked an eight-pitch walk to start the fame and with one out Tre’ Morgan singled through the right side, driving Aggie starter Ryan Prager from the mound. Reliever Robert Hogan got a rude welcome when Doughty singled to leftfield to plate a run. Texas A&M appeared to turn an inning-ending double play, but a review may have found evidence it wasn’t and a run scored on Crews’ fielders choice grounder to second. A&M 6, LSU 4.

B6 | Aggie reliever Jacob Palisch hit the first two batters to come to the plate and with one out, Brayden Jobert and Tre’ Morgan plated them with singles. A&M 6, LSU 6.

B8 | Giovanni DiGIacomo hit a leadoff single to centerfield and with two outs, Morgan chopped a single over the third baseman to put two on. Doughty drew a walk to load the bases and Crews threaded a single through the left side to plate the winning run. LSU 7, A&M 6.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Tuesday when they travel to Houston for a 7 p.m. game against the Rice Owls at Reckling Park.

