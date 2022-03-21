Brazos County Emergency Management warns people to be prepared for storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is expecting high winds and rain to continue into Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

This is already causing damage in the Brazos Valley that tore a roof off of a barn in Grimes County. Michele Meade, the Brazos County Emergency Management Coordinator, is warning people to get home and prepare to stay there.

“Get everybody home and hunkered down in the house and get things picked up around the house that could blow off and blow around in heavy winds. Get them either tied down or get them put up some place. Work as quickly as you can to make that happen and then just hunker down,” she said.

Meade is encouraging people to have a source of light like a flashlight accessible and some way to get weather alerts. She said the storms could result in a tornado and hail.

