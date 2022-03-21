Brazos County Youth Livestock Show looks forward to week packed full of events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show kicked off Saturday night with the Queen’s Dance, but there are many more events this week.

Commercial steers were checked in Sunday at the sale barn at the Brazos County Livestock Commission to set the stage for the rest of the event. There will be events every day this week. Some of those include the lamb and goat show on Wednesday, the steer and heifer shows on Friday, all of which lead up to Saturday’s auction.

Brazos County Youth Livestock Association Chairman of the Board Matt Stokes says the kids involved are the ones who will bring food to our region’s tables one day.

”The BCYLA is promoting agriculture kids. One day, they’re all going to be feeding the world,” Stokes said. “They don’t get a lot of publicity, but they’re great kids, and we try to everything to help them that we can.”

Stokes some of these projects require year-long efforts.

“They teach these kids responsibility and caretaking of animals,” Stokes said. “They put in lots of hours in the barn, well before school starts and well after the sun goes down some days.”

All events will be held at the Brazos County Expo Center. For a complete schedule for the show, click here.

