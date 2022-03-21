Brazos Valley Bombers 2022 regular season schedule announcement

BRYAN, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce their 2022 regular season schedule! The Bombers will start their 16th season in the Texas Collegiate League and hope to bring the organization’s 8th TCL championship to the Brazos Valley.

The season kicks off on the road against the Victoria Generals Wednesday, June 1st, at Riverside Stadium. The Bombers will then have their home opener at Edible Field the following day, Thursday, June 2nd, against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

The 48-game regular season will run from June 1st to July 31st with 24 home games at Edible Field in Bryan, Texas, and 24 away games. The Bombers will play each of the 4 TCL teams 12 times each, 6 home games, and 6 away games. There will be a 3-day break 24 games in to mark the halfway point of the season from July 2nd to July 4th

The Bombers are thrilled to welcome the Seguin River Monsters to the league. The River Monsters will make their Edible Field debut against the Bombers Thursday, June 9th.

The playoffs will run from Tuesday, August 2nd to Saturday, August 6th, where the Bombers hope to bring a TCL championship back to the people of the Brazos Valley. The Bombers hope to dominate this season and keep their streak of 15 consecutive playoff appearances alive this year.

Sunday Home Games: June 19th, June 26th, July 24th

Monday Home Games: June 27th, July 11th, July 25th

Tuesday Home Games: June 14th, June 21st, July 12th, July 19th

Wednesday Home Games: June 8th, July 6th, July 20th

Thursday Home Games: June 2nd, June 9th, June 30th, July 28th

Friday Home Games: June 3rd, June 10th, July 1st, July 29th

Saturday Home Games: June 18th, June 25th, July 23rd

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers 2022 season, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

