Burleson County Heritage Week kicks off for 176th anniversary

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County is celebrating it’s 176th birthday this week. To mark the occasion, the county put on an educational display to tell their heritage and history.

The Burleson County Historical Commission is showcasing six county museums, with exhibits on display on the second floor of the Burleson County Courthouse. The museums include the Courthouse Museum, the Civic Center Museum, the Czech Museum and the Kraitchar House Museum. Additionally, the Somerville Museum and the Deanville Depot Museum will open in April.

Caldwell native, Ella Nelson, said that she is proud to live in a place like Burleson County because of its deep history.

”Well, this is great,” Nelson said. “Because it shows all of Burleson county which includes Caldwell, Somerville and Deanville. Which I think is very educational for all of our children, to know the heritage of Burleson county.”

The displays will be open to the public all week. On Friday, third graders from Caldwell Elementary will visit the museum.

