Local and Regional officials discuss next steps in opening medical examiner’s office in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley leaders met Monday to further conversations on plans to bring a medical examiner’s office to Brazos County.

Officials with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, Brazos County Commissioners Court, and the cities of Bryan and College Station were in attendance to discuss the need and impact this facility would have on the region.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says the demand for this type of service has increased. According to the National Association of Medical Examiners, in Texas alone, caseloads for medical examiners have doubled in the past five years. In many cases, delayed results and death certificates prolong the heartache for grieving families and, in some cases, place them in bad positions financially.

“The problem is the delay. For example, let’s say the person who passes is the sole breadwinner of your family. If you go to another county and they’re serving their needs, meeting their needs, first, it might be months before you’re able to get a death certificate,” said Mooney. “In the meantime, you can’t get your life insurance, you can’t get any kind of resolution as far as finances are concerned, and you end up perhaps losing your home, your car.”

Mooney says the delays in getting results are unfortunate and have a lasting effect.

“A long-time resident of our area passed away in early November. It wasn’t until just late last week that the family finally received the results of the autopsy.”

Alongside increased caseloads is a national shortage of forensic pathologists.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there will be a growth rate of 3% between 2020 and 2030, which is less than the average for all occupations (BLS 2021). However, the demand for physicians remains steady as the field of healthcare expands, and the BLS predicts 22,700 new positions will open up in the coming decade.

County leaders say the partnership with Texas A&M University is vital because they can help operate the facility and help train the next generation of medical examiners.

“Now that we have the Health Science Center here, we have RELLIS campus. We have an opportunity to actually train pathologists for the nation,” said Michael Parks, Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

“Down the road hopefully, we will have additional educational opportunities such as a medical examiners fellowship where we can help to train future medical examiners, which again is a great need for the county as well as the state as well as the nation,” said Dr. Amy Waer, Dean of Texas A&M’s College of Medicine.

Brazos County Commissioners met in February to approve a retainer agreement with Allison, Bass, and Magee, LLP, an Austin Based law firm for legal services related to the development of a County Medical Examiner’s Office. Allison, Bass, and Magee, LLP, will conduct a needs analysis that will help determine the facility’s size needed and offer recommendations on its locations and other variables, including staffing and policies.

“Together with Brazos County and some support from the surrounding counties that would also benefit from this that we’ll be able to get a medical examiner’s office up and running in a reasonable amount of time,” said Mooney.

