Advertisement

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Brazos Valley falls into bullseye for expected severe weather Monday evening
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 3 out of 5 risk...
Storm Prediction Center: Significant severe weather possible in Brazos Valley Monday
Mold and water damage in Bryan apartment
Bryan renters share frustration over living condition, experts say renters should know their rights as a tenant
Steele & Fisher Mugshots provided by the Grimes County Sheriffs Office.
Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered
Former students believe Aggies have something to prove after not being chosen to participate in...
Fans excited as Aggies inch closer to NIT Championship

Latest News

People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
Sunday Night Weather Update 3/20
Sunday Night Weather Update 3/20