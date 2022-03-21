Advertisement

One dead after motorcycle hits tree in Robertson County

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead after motorcycle crashed into a tree early Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 2:43 a.m., a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Farm-to-Market 50 in Robertson County. DPS says the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree, throwing the motorcyclist from the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Shawn Cribbs, 51 of Gilmer, died at the scene, according to Robertson County Justice of the Peace Melanie Green.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

