Paper books to share shelf space with new digital additions at Caldwell library

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - There’s nothing quite like opening a new book and flipping through its pages, but one library in Caldwell is looking to bring books into the digital world.

Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library is adding several new digital additions to their library; 16,500 titles, 4,300 audio books and 3,500 magazines to be exact. But they won’t be paperbacks or hardcovers, instead they’ll be found in the digital department. This move will wind up doubling their collection overnight.

Mother and frequent library member, Mireya Mulligan, said she comes to Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library multiple times a week with her children because she believes it is a foundational place for them to learn properly. Although as libraries around the world are changing to a completely digital space, she is worried that her children won’t get the traditional library experience much longer.

“Honestly it puts me in a bit of a panic,” said Mulligan. “The idea that my children won’t have access to physical books that they can love on and keep for themselves... It’s sad and really a tragedy.”

But, there’s no reason to worry. The library’s community service manager, Heidi Frazier, said even with the addition of digital materials, there will still be a prime focus of giving the community a typical tangible library experience.

“Reading a print book is an experience. The cover, the artwork, the font, the paper... It’s all very very important,” Frazier said. “So like I said, I think there is a place for digital media. But I don’t think it will replace the collections.”

Frazier said the main reason they are adding digital options is so the library can be more accessible to people in the community. With more digital options, they hope to reach people that haven’t come in for 5 or 10 years.

The digital books, magazines and audio books at Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library will launch on May 1.

If you want to be involved with Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.