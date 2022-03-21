Advertisement

Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police said 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas, and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue.

Police said nine other people were taken to hospitals in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival, and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Brazos Valley falls into bullseye for expected severe weather Monday evening
Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.
SUV with 11 undocumented individuals detained in Madison County
Former students believe Aggies have something to prove after not being chosen to participate in...
Fans excited as Aggies inch closer to NIT Championship
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 3 out of 5 risk...
Storm Prediction Center: Significant severe weather possible in Brazos Valley Monday
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued ahead of expected wind gusts as high as 45 mph at times.
Wind Advisory issued ahead of Monday’s expected strong gusts

Latest News

Tire technician explains safest practices when driving on a spare tire
Tire technician explains safest practices when driving on a spare tire
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
A body found in Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate found dead on Lake Michigan shore