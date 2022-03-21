Advertisement

Reason to Smile- March 21, 2022

By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Brazos Valley falls into bullseye for expected severe weather Monday evening
Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.
SUV with 11 undocumented individuals detained in Madison County
Former students believe Aggies have something to prove after not being chosen to participate in...
Fans excited as Aggies inch closer to NIT Championship
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 3 out of 5 risk...
Storm Prediction Center: Significant severe weather possible in Brazos Valley Monday
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued ahead of expected wind gusts as high as 45 mph at times.
Wind Advisory issued ahead of Monday’s expected strong gusts

Latest News

Reason to Smile- March 21, 2022
Reason to Smile- March 21, 2022
Reason to Smile - March 7,2022
Reason to Smile - March 7,22
Reason to Smile 3/7/22
Reason to Smile 3/7/22
Reason to Smile- February 21, 2022
Reason to Smile- February 21, 2022