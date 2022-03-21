Advertisement

Spring cleaning is here, resources available to clean, declutter and brighten spaces

By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was the first official day of spring and that could mean it’s time to do some spring cleaning. For anyone that doesn’t like to get their hands dirty there are a number of businesses that are ready to do the work for you.

Molly Maid cleans homes all over the Brazos Valley and offers services for homes and apartments. If you still want to do all of the cleaning yourself they offer cleaning tips and also some cleaning checklists to help.

Over at Maid Pro, they have one-time cleanings and options for weekly, bi-weekly and monthly services. The company will also do a deep clean of your home’s refrigerator and oven.

Cleaning Aggieland has your traditional house cleaning services and can also clean your office space. They also have deals where they can iron clothes and hand wash dishes.

After the deep clean is finished there might be some things you want to get rid of. Instead of throwing it away some organizations encourage donating your unwanted items.

Local nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity, Twin City Mission and Heart of Texas Goodwill always appreciate donations of clothes, furniture, appliances and other items. You can also schedule a pickup and they will come right to your home and take items for you.

