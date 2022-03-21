Texas A&M cancels some classes due to weather

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M issued a CodeMaroon stating all classes after 5:30 p.m. are canceled Monday. Severe weather is expected to hit in the evening and a tornado watch was issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.

Buses will continue to run for one hour past the campus closure and dining services will maintain regular hours.

All classes after 5:30 p.m. are cancelled for the BCS campus due to weather. See https://t.co/FCt53bbcTJ for more information.https://t.co/JlAQvdcdsZ — CodeMaroon @ TAMU (@TAMUCodeMaroon) March 21, 2022

