Texas A&M cancels some classes due to weather
All classes after 5:30 p.m. are canceled
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M issued a CodeMaroon stating all classes after 5:30 p.m. are canceled Monday. Severe weather is expected to hit in the evening and a tornado watch was issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.
Buses will continue to run for one hour past the campus closure and dining services will maintain regular hours.
