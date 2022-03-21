Advertisement

Things to do now to prepare for severe weather including tornadoes

To prepare now, identify a safe space inside your home and make sure important things like medication, eyeglasses, and a pair of shoes are within reach and ready to go with you.
Pick a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado....
Pick a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado. This should be a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows(MGN image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are things you and your family still have time to do to prepare for severe weather Monday night including destructive winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

If your power goes out, continue to monitor KBTX for updates online and on our social media pages.

To prepare now, identify a safe space inside your home and make sure important things like medication, eyeglasses, and shoes are within reach and ready to go with you. Make sure your cell phones are charged and download the free KBTX Pinpoint Weather App.

  • Identify a safe place in your home where household members and pets will gather during a tornado: a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.
  • In a high-rise building, pick a hallway in the center of the building if you don’t have enough time to get down to the lowest floor.
  • In a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. If your mobile home park has a designated shelter, make it your safe place. No mobile home, however it is configured, is safe in a tornado.

Below the American Red Cross provides a full checklist of things you can do before and after a violent storm.

