By Cliff Wallace
Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Zackry Pavlock, a deputy with the Grimes County Sheriffs Office. A 2019 graduate of the TEEX Police Academy, Zackry has always made it his goal to be the best law enforcement officer he can be. And on or off duty Zackry is always lending a hand to those in need in his community.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

