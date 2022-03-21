Tire technician explains safest practices when driving on a spare tire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tragedy struck Andrews County Tuesday when a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a van killed nine people.

The van was transporting a university golf team back to campus in Hobbs, New Mexico, killing six student athletes and their coach. Investigators say a 13-year-old was driving the truck the caused the crash. Both the driver and passenger were also killed.

”It appears at this point in the investigation, that the left front tire, which was a spare tire, had failed which resulted in the vehicle pulling hard to the left and crossing into the opposing lane,” National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chair Bruce Landsberg said.

KBTX spoke to an expert about how to operate a vehicle using a spare. Texas Tires Tire Technician Gary Mayo says it depends what kind of vehicle you’re driving. He says smaller cars like four-door sedans should only drive on a spare for the trip to the nearest tire shop.

”I highly recommend ASAP getting that donut taken off that vehicle and having the factory rim put back on with the full size tire,” Mayo said. “Driving on it on a long-term basis and trying to use that as an everyday driving tire, I don’t recommend that.”

Mayo also says if the spare goes out, then drivers have nothing to fall back on.

“If that tire goes out, then what do you got? What do you have that’s going to get you off the side of the road and out of traffic?” Mayo said. “They’re more expensive to replace too. On a donut, you can’t just buy the tire and have it swapped out. You actually have to buy the whole rim and tire assembly all together from the dealer.”

Mayo says it’s a little bit different with pickup trucks, though. He says the spare tire for a truck tends to be a fifth full size tire because of the vehicle’s size and weight. But drivers can still run into trouble if the spare isn’t replaced and maintained along with the other four tires.

”If you’ve got a spare tire that’s from 2008 or 2009, then that’s kind of pushing it,” Mayo said. “Generally, if a tire is five years older or more, it’s kind of past its time frame to get changed.”

Experts say drivers shouldn’t be traveling above 50 miles per hour when using a spare tire.

