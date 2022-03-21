TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of the Brazos Valley Monday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the potential for severe thunderstorms continues into Monday evening, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for portions of the Brazos Valley ahead of tonight’s anticipated activity.

The watch is in place for the following counties until 10 pm Monday night (additional counties may be added later):

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, and Washington

Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing a few tornadoes (some intense), hail up to 3 inches in diameter (baseball size), damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph, and heavy rainfall.

The main storm concern will fall somewhere within the northern and central Brazos Valley through about 10 p.m. tonight as a few of these discrete supercells are anticipated to move quickly west to east-northeast. A second round of stormy weather will then materialize over the central Brazos Valley between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. This activity initially will need to be monitored for all types of hazardous weather (tornadoes, hail, strong wind) before it forms a line moving into the eastern and southern Brazos Valley. This line will then transition to primarily a wind and flooding rain concern, with a few embedded tornado possibilities at times.

Along with the Tornado Watch, a Flood Watch is in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. east of the Navasota River, for the potential of 2″ to 4″ of rain, with localized 6″ totals not ruled out.

