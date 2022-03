BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to College Station ISD student Isaac Lagman.

After winning the Wellborn Middle School Bee, he qualified for the Houston Public Media Regional Spelling Bee. He advanced past the online first round and was one of 19 finalists. College Station placed 11th in the competition.

Congratulations to Icaac Lagman, who qualified for the Houston Public Media Regional Spelling Bee. After winning the... Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Monday, March 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.