Two years after first positive COVID-19 case health officials provide update to local leaders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders were updated Monday on the status of COVID-19 in our community. Two years after the first positive case was detected in Brazos County, health officials say while we’re in a much better place than before, now is not the time to let our guard down.

Sara Mendez, Brazos County Health District Support Services Manager, gave a presentation at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments meeting. Mendez says the county has come a long way, but more work is to be done.

“The pandemic is not over. We still need to be vigilant. Although we’re seeing a decline in cases, we still need to utilize the best tool that we have against COVID, and that’s being vaccinated. Not only does the vaccine protect us but protects those around us as well,” said Mendez.

Mendez says many areas of the pandemic saw a dramatic decline, but there are areas for improvement.

“For example, back in January when we saw a surge of the Omicron Variant, we were reporting 850-900 cases a day, now we are reporting under 10 cases per day here in Brazos County.

Mendez says the county has a lower vaccination rate compared to the statewide and nationwide vaccination rate.

“The percentage of community members that are vaccinated against COVID is about 10% less than what we’re seeing across the state, as well as across the United States. And so we really want to get those vaccination rates up to between 70% and 80% of our community.”

Mendez says the Health Department will continue to update the Brazos Valley Council of Governments at their monthly meetings on the status of COVID-19 transmission in the county.

The Brazos County Health District will host a spring open house on Thursday, April 14, where you’ll meet health department leaders, tour the facility, learn more about how BCHD prevents disease, protects life, and promotes a healthy lifestyle. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also expected to be available during the open house. For more information, call (979) 361-4440

Mark your calendar for our Spring Open House on Thursday, April 14th! Posted by Brazos County Health District on Monday, March 21, 2022

