Aggies host Houston Baptist for midweek matchup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (17-10) steps away from conference play and hosts Houston Baptist (10-11) on Wednesday at Davis Diamond. First pitch between the Aggies and the Huskies is slated for 4 p.m.

MAK ATTACK

In Saturday’s 5-0 shutout of the No. 5 Florida Gators, Makinzy Herzog tossed a career-high 15 strikeouts, while giving up just three singles and one walk in the complete-game effort. Saturday marked Herzog’s fifth complete game in the circle this season and earned her the title of Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week. Additionally, the senior hurler held the Gators to a .125 batting average, their lowest of the season, and it was the second shutout of Florida this year. Herzog’s season ERA of 0.18 currently ranks first in the SEC and third in the nation.

HALEY STAYS HOT

Senior All-American Haley Lee continues to lead the team at the plate in batting average (.500), as well as on-base (.621) and slugging percentage (.847) for the season. In last weekend’s series against No. 5 Florida, Lee launched her sixth long ball of the year – the first home run of the season allowed by Florida’s Elizabeth Hightower. Defensively, Lee contributed 30 putouts and one assist while splitting her time at catcher and first base throughout the three-game series.

HISTORY WITH THE HUSKIES

Wednesday’s game will serve as the second meeting between A&M and Houston Baptist with last year’s contest resulting in a 6-0 win by the Aggies. The 2021 shutout of HBU was highlighted by Herzog going 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run, and a combined effort in the circle by Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe, tallying 10 total strikeouts.

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s contest is available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow in-game.

