Aggies to take on Rice to close out four game road swing

HOUSTON, Texas – Texas A&M looks to continue its road success Tuesday, after claiming their series at No. 8 LSU, when the Aggies travel to Reckling Park for a 7 p.m. game against the Rice Owls. It marks Texas A&M’s third-most played baseball rivalry with the Aggies and Owls meeting on 284 occasions.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies batted .336 in their series win in Baton Rouge with Dylan Rock (.429), Jack Moss (.429) and Austin Bost (.400) leading the way. Entering the series with nine home runs through 15 games, the Maroon & White clubbed five dingers out of Alex Box Stadium, including a pair by Rock.

Moss leads the offensive attack early in the season, batting .403 with a .482 on-base percentage. In the last nine games, Moss is hitting .441 (15-for-34) with six walks, nine runs, two doubles and five RBI. On the season, he has a team-high eight multi-hit games. Moss has reached base in the last 15 games and in 18 of the 19 games this season. He leads the team in batting average, hits (27) and on-base percentage. He ranks second in runs (14) and doubles (4).

Bost has reached base in all 18 games in 2022 and has a 20-game streak dating back to 2021. He is batting .462 (6-for-13) with one walk, one double and two triples when leading off an inning.

PITCHING MATCHUP•

TUESDAY: #30 Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 0.98) vs. #27 Thomas Burbank (So., LHP, 0-2, 7.71)

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Owls have stumbled out of the gate with a 6-15 start under first-year head coach Jose Cruz Jr. Rice has played better as of late, winning three of their last five, including midweek wins against SFA (19-3) and Sam Houston (13-5) and a series-opening victory over UAB (8-7) before losing to two games to the Blazers (10-6 & 9-8).

SERIES NOTES

The Aggies and Owls have met 284 times with A&M holding the all-time series lead, 185-97-2. The Aggies first clashed with the Owls in 1914, culminating in an 11-11-tie. The programs have met yearly since 1936, with the exception of missing a bout in 1973. Last season, the Owls claimed a 2-1 victory at Blue Bell Park, snapping a four-game Aggie win streak in which A&M outscored Rice 35-14.

FOLLOW ALONG

The game is available for viewing for those with the ESPN+ app, while fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. To learn more about Texas A&M baseball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

