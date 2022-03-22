Advertisement

All 32 NFL teams attend Texas A&M Pro Day

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By John Wilson and Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football program held Pro Day Tuesday morning inside the McFerrin Athletic Center. 60 NFL personnel representing all 32 clubs were at Pro Day. There was also a scout from Edmonton.

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio were in attendance. Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson both attended as well.

Participants:

Micheal Clemons

Kenyon Green

Aaron Hansford

Jahmir Johnson

Tyree Johnson/met with teams did not test

DeMarvin Leal

Leon O’Neal Jr.

Jayden Peevy

Seth Small

Isaiah Spiller

Jalen Wydermyer

Others:

Caleb Eagans (East Texas Baptist Univ.)

Travon Fuller (Tulsa)

Kyle Meyers (Florida St./Tulane)

Moses Reynolds (Incarnate Word)

Josh Rogers (Buffalo)

Nick Starkel (San Jose St.)

Former Texas A&M players in attendance:

Kellen Mond

Braden Mann

Josh Reynolds

Jacob Green

Former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum and current AD Ross Bjork as well as head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Numbers

Bench 18— Jahmir Johnson

Vertical 35.5— Leon O’Neal Jr.

35-- Micheal Clemons

34.5-- Aaron Hansford

40-Yard 4.5-- Kyle Meyers

4.6-- Isaiah Spiller

4.6-- Aaron Hansford

5-10-5 Shuttle 4.22- Leon O’Neal Jr.

4.27- Isaiah Spiller

3 Cone 6.83- Leon O’Neal Jr.

7.20-- Micheal Clemons

7.20- DeMarvin Leal

