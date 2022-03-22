All 32 NFL teams attend Texas A&M Pro Day
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football program held Pro Day Tuesday morning inside the McFerrin Athletic Center. 60 NFL personnel representing all 32 clubs were at Pro Day. There was also a scout from Edmonton.
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio were in attendance. Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson both attended as well.
Participants:
Micheal Clemons
Kenyon Green
Aaron Hansford
Jahmir Johnson
Tyree Johnson/met with teams did not test
DeMarvin Leal
Leon O’Neal Jr.
Jayden Peevy
Seth Small
Isaiah Spiller
Jalen Wydermyer
Others:
Caleb Eagans (East Texas Baptist Univ.)
Travon Fuller (Tulsa)
Kyle Meyers (Florida St./Tulane)
Moses Reynolds (Incarnate Word)
Josh Rogers (Buffalo)
Nick Starkel (San Jose St.)
Former Texas A&M players in attendance:
Kellen Mond
Braden Mann
Josh Reynolds
Jacob Green
Former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum and current AD Ross Bjork as well as head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Numbers
Bench 18— Jahmir Johnson
Vertical 35.5— Leon O’Neal Jr.
35-- Micheal Clemons
34.5-- Aaron Hansford
40-Yard 4.5-- Kyle Meyers
4.6-- Isaiah Spiller
4.6-- Aaron Hansford
5-10-5 Shuttle 4.22- Leon O’Neal Jr.
4.27- Isaiah Spiller
3 Cone 6.83- Leon O’Neal Jr.
7.20-- Micheal Clemons
7.20- DeMarvin Leal
