Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Utah

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.

Fourteen-year-old Areli Arroyo Osuno has been missing from Magna, Utah, since Monday, March 21.

Law enforcement believes Areli may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, 20, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

They are possibly headed towards Texas or Mexico in a Nissan Altima.

Areli has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a denim jacket and denim pants. She was also seen carrying a large white bag.

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch has been extended to include most of the Brazos Valley until 3am.
TORNADO WATCH extended for parts of the Brazos Valley Monday evening
A rare MODERATE risk for severe weather has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley...
Severe weather risk UPGRADED Monday into Monday night: Here’s what you need to know
Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several...
Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County
Pick a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado....
Things to do now to prepare for severe weather including tornadoes
Grimes County storm damage
Strong winds tear roof off Grimes County barn

Latest News

Professor Elizabeth Cobbs is hosting “The Second Wave: Revolutionary Women of Color” on March...
Historic, one-time panel featuring ‘revolutionary women of color’ coming to Texas A&M this week
Gov. Rob DeSantis said he is claiming University of Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant, a Florida...
DeSantis recognizes NCAA swimmer who finished second to Lia Thomas
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney in balancing act as walkout actions materialize
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South