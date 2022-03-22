Brazos County Health District fair bringing accessible health information to community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District and the VFW Post 4692 will be hosting a health and information fair on Wednesday, March 23. The event is free and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 794 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy.

Felicia Benford the Health Equity Coordinator of the Brazos County Health District joined First News at Four to discuss this important event.

Blinn college nursing students will be doing checks for high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, vision, hearing, height, and weight. They will also be able to answer health and medical questions. Everyone is welcomed to take advantage of this event.

