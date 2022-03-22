Burleson County officials prepping for incoming severe weather

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Officials with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve been preparing for the effects of Monday’s incoming severe weather since last week.

BCSO Chief Deputy John Pollock says the sheriff’s office has been closely monitoring storm models for days. They’ve also been coordinating very closely with the county’s emergency management services throughout that entire time period.

“We want to be sure we’re able to move in behind the storm, should there be a tornado or any significant damage from a severe thunderstorm,” Pollock said. “We want to be prepared to move into those areas where anyone is affected, trapped, or needs our assistance.”

Pollock says patrol cars have been filled up with fuel in case there’s a storm-caused power outage, and that the sheriff’s office will be prepared to help the public if anything happens as a result of the weather.

“We have a lot of staff on standby, everyone that’s on-duty or off-duty,” Pollock said. “Our investigators are on standby. The sheriff and I will be out after any weather events that happen tonight, so it’s just pretty much an agency-wide effort that we’ve prepared. We have an extra dispatcher on tonight that is there to help field the calls should the center start getting overwhelmed.”

Pollock says one thing residents can do to be proactive in preparing for the storm is to charge all of their necessary electronic devices in case the power goes out.

“We want everyone to be listening to the warnings and taking preparations,” Pollock said. “Stay inside and off the roads unless you need to be there. We never know how much damage these storms can do. Make sure that you’re watching closely to know where those storms are and how close they are to you.”

