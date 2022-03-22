CSPD: No danger to public after reports of man walking around with gun

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the public is not in danger after they detained a man who was reported to be walking with a gun near Laura Lane near Southwest Parkway.

According to College Station police, the incident originally began as a hit-and-run between neighbors but was escalated when the suspect returned to his home while in possession of a firearm. The large police response to the area was triggered when the suspect was not immediately compliant with officers’ instructions when he returned to the home.

Police were able to safely detain the man and say no weapon was ever pointed at anyone. A mental health peace officer responded to the scene and is currently evaluating the suspect.

⚠️ Please avoid the area of Laura Lane (in the area of Southwest Parkway, Langford Street, Bee Creek Drive, and Southwood Drive) -- Officers are in the area on a Man with a Gun call -- If in the area: stay inside and lock your doors. pic.twitter.com/8duWJPEeZo — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 22, 2022

College Station police say the suspect was also involved in an investigation Monday night when he reported hearing gunshots outside his home, retrieved a firearm, and did not comply with police instructions. Following an evaluation Monday evening, he was found not to be a danger to himself or others and released.

Tuesday morning, the public was asked to avoid the area of Laura Lane while the investigation was ongoing. College Station ISD says South Knoll Elementary and A&M Consolidated High School were also placed on a brief lockout out of an abundance of caution. During a lockout, normal activity continues within a school, but people are not permitted to come and go from the campus.

