Four Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M standouts Lianna Davidson, Katelyn Fairchild, Moitalel Mpoke and Avi’ Tal Wilson-Perteete earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Aggies women’s team nearly swept the weekly accolades as the SEC announced Davidson as the field athlete of the week, Fairchild as the freshman of the week and Wilson-Perteete as the runner of the week. Mpoke was named the men’s runner of the week.

Wilson-Perteete highlighted the weekend winning the Baldy Castillo Invitational 600m with a collegiate record time of 1:28.02. The senior shattered the previous record of 1:30.16 set six years ago by Montayla Holder of Iowa. Along with the conference honor, Wilson-Perteete was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s National Athlete of the Week.

Freshmen Davidson and Fairchild finished as the top collegians in the javelin. Davidson led the dynamic duo with a toss of 174-8/53.24m, while Fairchild recorded her best throw at 174-2/53.10m. The Aggie pair cracked the Texas A&M all-time top-12 performer list at No. 7 and No. 8. Davidson currently ranks No. 1 in the West Region and the SEC, Fairchild is No. 2. Nationally the pair ranks No. 3 and No. 4 in the NCAA.

Mpoke recorded a pair of NCAA-leading times after winning the 400m at 45.84 and running as a member of the 4x400m that clocked 3:01.51. The open 400m race marked the first of the senior’s career, while the relay winning time marked the fastest season opener in Aggie history.

Texas A&M continues their outdoor season at the Texas Relays beginning March 24-26.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).