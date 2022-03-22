Gogulski overcomes three bouts of cancer on road to NCAA Swimming Championships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships will begin on Wednesday. Texas A&M’s Ethan Gogulski will be competing in three individual events and at least in a couple of relays. Advancing to nationals is a tough road for every college swimmer, but Ethan’s road to Atlanta has included three battles with cancer over the last two years.

Last month at the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships Gogulski was able to step up on the podium twice. Claiming silver medals in both the 100 and 200 meter backstroke events signaling his return to competition.

“I’ve known his dad for a lot of years and we’re at SEC’s and to see Ethan get second and 100 back. He had the medal. His dad was just like up in the stands just rocking it,” said A&M Men’s Head Swim Coach Jay Holmes.

“It really was like a full circle moment. It was an amazing feeling. I would have loved to have placed first don’t get me wrong. That 200 back was close, .07 that hurt,” said Gogulski.

Ethan Gogulski dealing with chemotherapy as he battles cancer. (Ethan Gogulski)

It’s nice that Ethan is now concerned with race results, because not long ago his only focus was beating cancer and hoping to get back in the pool.

“You’re 18. You just got to college and you’re swimming. You feel like you’re Superman. So finding something out like that is shocking and it’s also very humbling,” added the A&M junior swimmer.

His first bout with cancer was two weeks before his first conference championship meet when he was diagnosed with Testicular Cancer. He had surgery to remove the cancer and was back competing after two weeks. In fact, he thought of it more as recovering from surgery and not surviving cancer.

“I remember somebody asked me to go to a cancer survivor dinner and I was like ‘I don’t feel like a cancer survivor. All I did was a surgery. I’ve had surgeries before,’” commented Gogulski.

That thought process did a 180 a few months later.

“I got the news that the cancer had come back it was in my lymph nodes and stomach, so I was going to have to do chemotherapy. That is when it started getting hard,” said Gogulski.

Ethan Gogulski dealing with chemotherapy side effects as he battles cancer. (Ethan Gogulski)

That’s when the Aggie swim team came to the rescue to lift Ethan’s spirits. There were a lot of ‘EG’ markings that the team wore during meets to show their support to their teammate that was dealing with his second bout of cancer in less than a year.

As Ethan Gogulski was dealing with cancer his A&M team-mates showed their support by putting EG on their chest during meets. (12thMan.com, Texas A&M)

After chemotherapy and a lot of training to get back into shape he found out he would have a third bout with cancer. But as luck would have it, the third time would be the charm.

“I did chemotherapy for one round and then I got news that I was able to do a retroperitoneal lymph node dissection surgery and that ended up being what cleared it up for good and ever since then I’ve been in remission,” explained Gogulski.

“It’s been really fun. Fun being with him on the journey. Sometimes the hard times makes you appreciate the great times,” added Holmes.

Ethan has learned a lot about himself and developed an even stronger appreciation for his teammates because of his battle with cancer. And, it has opened doors for him to help those that are currently going through the battle.

“And now it kind of feels like there was a light in the dark, of me being able to share my story. To motivate people in swimming and outside of swimming and it’s great,” said Gogulski.

