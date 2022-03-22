Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration includes two Brazos Valley counties

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties after a severe storm and suspect tornadoes tore through the state Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. He visited Jacksboro and Crockett Tuesday afternoon to assess storm damage and get a briefing on the state’s response.

Abbott says the storm brought heavy rainfall, large hail, damaging winds and multiple tornadoes. The disaster declaration will help jumpstart rebuilding efforts, according to Abbott. Out of the 16 counties listed, two in the Brazos Valley, Madison and Houston counties, are included.

“We are devastated by the tornadoes that have hit our Texas communities, but remain confident and steadfast in our ability to rebuild together,” said Abbott. “Thank you to all emergency responders and members of the Jacksboro and Crockett communities who have come together to help both neighbors and strangers. As Texans, we have endured great storms before and have built back even stronger, and I have confidence in our ability to do so again.”

Texans that received storm damage are encouraged to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey, to help emergency officials gain an understanding of the damages that occurred during the weather event.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.