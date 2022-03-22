Herzog Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a stellar performance in the circle against No. 5 Florida on Saturday, Texas A&M softball’s Makinzy Herzog has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Herzog tossed a career-high 15 strikeouts in Saturday’s 5-0 shutout of the Gators, holding one of the country’s best offenses to their lowest batting average (.125) of the season. The right-handed hurler didn’t give up an extra-base hit, while walking just one in the complete-game effort. Florida’s 15 strikeouts were the most by the Gators since striking out 17 times at Auburn on April 27, 2019.

Herzog’s season ERA of 0.18 is the third-best mark in the country and leads the SEC.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Houston Baptist at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Davis Diamond, before returning to SEC play this weekend on the road at Georgia. Tickets for Wednesday’s contest against the Huskies are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

