Advertisement

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and...
On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch has been extended to include most of the Brazos Valley until 3am.
TORNADO WATCH extended for parts of the Brazos Valley Monday evening
A rare MODERATE risk for severe weather has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley...
Severe weather risk UPGRADED Monday into Monday night: Here’s what you need to know
Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several...
Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County
Pick a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado....
Things to do now to prepare for severe weather including tornadoes
Grimes County storm damage
Strong winds tear roof off Grimes County barn

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Damage in Madisonville from tornado
Madisonville begins recovery from severe storm, suspected tornado
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration includes two Brazos Valley counties
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi