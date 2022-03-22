Historic, one-time panel featuring ‘revolutionary women of color’ coming to Texas A&M this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elizabeth Cobbs, a professor and the Melbern G. Glasscock Chair in American History at Texas A&M University, is hosting “The Second Wave: Revolutionary Women of Color” on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25.

The Pioneers’ Panel gives students, faculty, and the public an opportunity to hear three women of color, who were leaders of the second wave of feminism, tell their stories.

The leaders will inlcuded Frances Beal shed light on the intersectionality of race, class, and gender in American society in her 1969 article “Double Jeopardy: To be Black and Female,” Martha Cotera who authored the 1977 pamphlet “The Chicana Feminist” and fiercely advocated for better bilingual programs in schools and Yvonne Swan who fought and overturned an unfair prison sentence for defending her children against a violent attacker, transforming the justice system’s handling of cases involving battered women.

Each woman was integral to the progress made during the Civil Rights Era, according to Cobbs. She said all are a testament to the strength, courage, and unrelenting force that is demanded for widespread change to occur.

“I want to give them a really big ‘Howdy!’” Cobbs said. “This event is about honoring these women. We want people to walk away with a sense of gratitude, and of awe. These women have done brave things that shaped the world we live in now.”

To highlight the influence of women like Beal, Cotera, and Swan, Professor Cobbs is also hosting a day-long conference following the panel on March 25. The day kicks off at The George Hotel at 9:30 a.m., and includes graduate student panelists conducting research on second-wave feminism, as well as presentations from scholars across the country who have investigated the organizational roots of women of color during the second wave of feminism.

The Pioneers’ Panel will take place on March 24 at 5 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center

Registration for the conference is also free and everyone is welcome to attend. Co-hosts of the event ask that you register at this link.

