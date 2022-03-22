Advertisement

Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

They stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing. (Source: KDKA)
By Chris Hoffman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A homeowner in Pennsylvania and her boyfriend made a disturbing discovery on her property that explained the many times she could smell a foul odor around her home.

Tracey Douds has lived in her mobile home for about five years.

“I’ve felt weird since I’ve been here, and I didn’t know why or is it just me,” Douds said.

Her boyfriend stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing.

At first, she thought he was trying to be funny but then confirmed there were human bones when they went to double-check.

The pair called 911 and police came to investigate.

Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t want to mess around with it.

State police said it is unclear how the person died.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch has been extended to include most of the Brazos Valley until 3am.
TORNADO WATCH extended for parts of the Brazos Valley Monday evening
A rare MODERATE risk for severe weather has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley...
Severe weather risk UPGRADED Monday into Monday night: Here’s what you need to know
Pick a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado....
Things to do now to prepare for severe weather including tornadoes
One dead after motorcycle hits tree in Robertson County
Grimes County storm damage
Strong winds tear roof off Grimes County barn

Latest News

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Italians to not be a holiday stop for Russians who...
Zelenskyy urges Italians to block Russians
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
Jackson says she's a judge who comes from practice